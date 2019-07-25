NBC Analyst Howard Fineman brag-tweeted a photo of himself at Maureen Dowd’s party having a merry good time with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer, then deleted it because it was “viciously ratio’d.”

How could a photo of an objective journalist hobnobbing with the politicians they cover ever go wrong?

“In the old days it would’ve been a benign big-shot brag. No more,” said Fineman of his photo. “It was viciously ratio’d by left and right. I deleted it. All establishments are hated.”

Tonight I tweeted a pic of a Georgetown party hosted by @maureendowd, attended by @SpeakerPelosi, @SenSchumer and DC journos. In the old days it would’ve been a benign big-shot brag. No more. It was viciously ratio’d by left and right. I deleted it. All establishments are hated. — Howard Fineman (@howardfineman) July 25, 2019

This tweet too was ratio’d, with replies such as this:

MY FANCY PARTY WITH MY CORRUPT POLITICIAN PALS HAS BEEN SPOILED BY THE PROLES. pic.twitter.com/6A2zcpkdKO — The Last Raven (@deathandraven) July 25, 2019

Why you deleted that tweet and why you refer to journalists hob-knobbong with politicians they are supposed to be holding accountable at cocktail parties as “benign” is exactly why the establishment is so hated — Winkle the Cited BernieBro Squad Member 🌹 (@the_bernie_bro) July 25, 2019

“A Maureen Dowd party is always crowded. The action is outside her home,” said Fineman’s original tweet. “Speaker Pelosi arrived late, greeted by the hostess, escorted in by Senator Schumer. The event was for Carl Hulse [chief Washington correspondent of the NY Times], who has a book about Supreme Court nomination fights.”

In the photo, Pelosi and Schumer appear to be all smiles after an arduous day watching the Mueller hearings.

The party comes recently after Pelosi gave the interview to Dowd that set off a firestorm between her and the Squad. Dowd shamelessly told how she brought Pelosi a gift in that interview.

