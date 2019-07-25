comScore

NBC Analyst Deletes Photo of Fancy D.C. Party Hosted By Maureen Dowd Because ‘It Was Viciously Ratio’d’

By Morgan PhillipsJul 25th, 2019, 10:38 am

NBC Analyst Howard Fineman brag-tweeted a photo of himself at Maureen Dowd’s party having a merry good time with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer, then deleted it because it was “viciously ratio’d.”

How could a photo of an objective journalist hobnobbing with the politicians they cover ever go wrong?

“In the old days it would’ve been a benign big-shot brag. No more,” said Fineman of his photo. “It was viciously ratio’d by left and right. I deleted it. All establishments are hated.”

This tweet too was ratio’d, with replies such as this:

“A Maureen Dowd party is always crowded. The action is outside her home,” said Fineman’s original tweet. “Speaker Pelosi arrived late, greeted by the hostess, escorted in by Senator Schumer. The event was for Carl Hulse [chief Washington correspondent of the NY Times], who has a book about Supreme Court nomination fights.”

In the photo, Pelosi and Schumer appear to be all smiles after an arduous day watching the Mueller hearings.

The party comes recently after Pelosi gave the interview to Dowd that set off a firestorm between her and the Squad. Dowd shamelessly told how she brought Pelosi a gift in that interview.

 

