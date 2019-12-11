The Washington Free Beacon rolled out a big scoop on Tuesday night: TIME was awarding the whistleblower behind the Trump-Ukraine scandal and the impeachment witnesses who backed his complaint with their Person of the Year — but the conservative news site’s exclusive was so big that it was even news to the magazine, who actually gave the coveted year-end title to youth climate activist Greta Thunberg.

“TIME magazine will name the anonymous federal employee whose whistleblower report set off President Donald Trump’s impending impeachment its 2019 Person of the Year, the Washington Free Beacon has learned,” the outlet falsely reported in an article penned by Free Beacon executive editor Brent Scher, which was released just hours before Time announced on Wednesday morning that Thunberg was, in fact, the winner. “The whistleblower himself never emerged publicly to tell his story, and the publication will also honor the civil servants who came forward to testify before Congress about the events described in his report.”

Mediaite reached out to the Free Beacon but did not immediately receive a response. The site has yet to retract or correct their report.

The site’s editor-in-chief and former Politico reporter Eliana Johnson took to Twitter to promote the botched scoop.

TIME Set to Name Whistleblower, Impeachment Witnesses as ‘Person of the Year’ https://t.co/5nCUX0DJB5 — Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) December 11, 2019

The Free Beacon did reach out to TIME about the story prior to publishing the erroneous article but received no official comment. The site also listed “other nominees in contention for this year’s title” as “Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, the Hong Kong protesters, and President [Donald] Trump.”

Instead of “Person of the Year,” TIME named “public servants” — namely, those involved in the whistleblower’s complaint and other government officials who have appeared before Congress to testify on impeachment matters — as their “Guardians of the Year.”

