Stephen A. Smith Slams Pete Hegseth’s War on the Media: ‘Why Not Just Ask the Press to Wear Pom Poms!’

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith is grousing over Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s ongoing war with the media, chiding the former Fox News host over a resurfaced meltdown against the Pentagon press corps.

Smith’s criticism on X Tuesday came in response to a clip of Hegseth from last year as he berated reporters in the days after Operation Midnight Hammer in Iran because they “cheer against Trump so hard.”

“Like, in your DNA and in your blood, to cheer against Trump,” Hegseth said at the time as he lost it on the journalists. “You want him not to be successful so bad, you have to cheer against the efficacy of the strikes.”

Smith, who’s not one to deviate from sports to stick his toe in the waters of politics, was indignant.

“So…….Questions can’t be asked?” Smith said in response to the resurfaced clip. “We can’t be skeptical about anything, having legitimate questions about what is happening, why and how effective or efficient we’re being? To do such a thing is simply because of TDS?”

Smith added, “Hegseth never ceases to amaze. Why not just ask the press to wear Pom poms!”

So…….Questions can’t be asked? We can’t be skeptical about anything, having legitimate questions about what is happening, why and how effective or efficient we’re being? To do such a thing is simply because of TDS? Hegseth never ceases to amaze. Why not just ask the press to… https://t.co/1wv648nDZ6 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 17, 2026

While the clip that caught Smith’s eye is nearly a year old, Hegseth’s approach with the media has not changed. In September, he required Pentagon journalists to sign a pledge promising not to use unauthorized information – even if it is unclassified – in their reporting, according to The Washington Post.

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