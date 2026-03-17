Trump Rips ‘Weak’ Joe Kent: ‘It’s a Good Thing That He’s Out’

President Donald Trump tore into the counterterrorism official who resigned in protest over the war in Iran on Tuesday, saying the man he himself appointed to the post was “weak” and, “It’s a good thing that he’s out.”

Appearing at the White House alongside Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin to mark St. Patrick’s Day, Trump was asked about the sudden departure of Joe Kent, who quit earlier in the day with a scathing statement that read, in part, “I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran.”

“I always thought he was weak on security, very weak on security,” Trump replied. “It’s a good thing that he’s out.”

“I didn’t know him well,” Trump added. “But he seemed like a pretty nice guy. But when I read his statement, I realized that it’s a good thing that he’s out because he said Iran was not a threat? Iran was a threat. Every country realized what a threat Iran was. The question was whether or not they wanted to do something about it.”

Kent resigned in protest on Tuesday over Trump’s war with Iran.

“After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today,” wrote Kent in a letter to Trump, which he also made public on social media:

I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby. I support the values and the foreign policies that you campaigned on in 2016, 2020, 2024, which you enacted in your first term. Until June of 2025, you understood that the wars in the Middle East were a trap that robbed America of the precious lives of our patriots and depleted the wealth and prosperity of our nation. In your first administration, you understood better than any modern President how to decisively apply military power without getting us drawn into never-ending wars. You demonstrated this by killing Qasam Solamani and by defeating ISIS. Early in this administration, high-ranking Israeli officials and influential members of the American media deployed a misinformation campaign that wholly undermined your America First platform and sowed pro-war sentiments to encourage a war with Iran. This echo chamber was used to deceive you into believing that Iran posed an imminent threat to the United States, and that should you strike now, there was a clear path to a swift victory. This was a lie and is the same tactic the Israelis used to draw us into the disastrous Iraq war that cost our nation the lives of thousands of our best men and women. We cannot make this mistake again. As a veteran who deployed to combat 11 times and as a Gold Star husband who lost my beloved wife Shannon in a war manufactured by Israel, I cannot support sending the next generation off to fight and die in a war that serves no benefit to the American people nor justifies the cost of American lives. I pray that you will reflect upon what we are doing in Iran, and who we are doing it for. The time for bold action is now. You can reverse course and chart a new path for our nation, or you can allow us to slip further toward decline and chaos. You hold the cards. It was an honor to serve in your administration and to serve our great nation.

Kent served as an Army Ranger for 11 combat tours, mostly in Iraq, before joining the CIA. His wife was killed in a suicide bombing in Syria in 2019, which sparked his political activism.

Watch above via Fox News.

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