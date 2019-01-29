Susan Collins: ‘I’m Not Prepared’ to Endorse Trump’s Re-Election Yet

.@JudyWoodruff: “Are you, at this point, prepared to endorse President Trump?”@SenatorCollins: “I’m really focused on my own [re-election] campaign for 2020, and I really haven’t focused on the presidential campaign. So, I’m not prepared at this point to make that decision.” pic.twitter.com/b31DzPJ9L3 — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) January 29, 2019

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) said that she is not ready to endorse President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, telling PBS NewsHour that she is instead focusing on her own race.

“Are you, at this point, prepared to endorse President Trump?” Judy Woodruff asked the moderate Republican.

“I’m really focused on my own [re-election] campaign for 2020, and I really haven’t focused on the presidential campaign,” she replied. “So, I’m not prepared at this point to make that decision.”

After being asked about a Trump endorsement down the line, Collins said she’ll wait and see what happens.

“I don’t know, I’m going to have to see what happens between now and then and look at what his record is,” the lawmaker explained. “I can’t imagine that I would endorse any of the Democrats who are running right now, but I’m going to focus on 2020 in 2020.”

Collins is a four-term senator and will have to defend her Maine seat next year.

Watch above, via PBS.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com