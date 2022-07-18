Twitter’s latest high-profile battle in the content moderation wars centers on a tweet sent by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Monday.

Greene retweeted an MSNBC clip featuring U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine, an admiral and a doctor who is a transgender woman.

Levine transitioned about a decade ago and changed her first name from Richard to Rachel. Greene alluded to this in a tweet on Monday in which she called her “Dr. Dick,” stating, “We must do everything we can to prevent Dr. Dick Levine’s pre-teen #WeenieChop.”

We must do everything we can to prevent Dr. Dick Levine’s pre-teen #WeenieChop pic.twitter.com/EOYRpvaNoi — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 18, 2022

The tweet was apparently flagged to Twitter, which concluded it violated the platform’s rules. Eventually, the company placed a message on it declaring the tweet runs afoul of its “hateful conduct” policy. However, Twitter said, it’s staying on the platform because it “may be in the public’s interest.”

“This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about hateful conduct,” the message says. “However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

Twitter banned Greene’s personal account in January after she repeatedly spread Covid misinformation with it.

The label placed on Greene’s tweet has seemingly pleased no one. Many on Twitter have complained there should be no warning at all, while others asked why tweet that violates Twitter’s “hateful conduct” rules should be allowed to remain up.

