‘Up Yours Woke Moralists!’ Jordan Peterson Announces He’s Launching a ‘University’ Without Accreditation

Right-wing influencer Jordan Peterson announced in a recent podcast episode alongside his daughter that he is launching an online university without accreditation.

The venture labeled “Peterson Academy” is an “online education platform…utilizing a revolutionary learning app and coupling it with professionally produced content, we aim to make education both affordable and useful,” according to the program’s YouTube page. The former psychology professor vowed the program would be 95% less expensive than a typical university.

While touting the benefits of joining the online course, Peterson noted that once all the courses are ready to go then his potential students will be able to take them so they “won’t be a complete embarrassment” to themselves. Peterson also predicted the skills provided in the program will help student interact with “sophisticated people.”

“You need to be enculturated so that you can play with sophisticated people and you could play a sophisticated and productive game, but also so that you’ve informed yourself with the greatest ideas of history so that whatever problem you’re tackling, you’re going to have tools to tackle it with,” Peterson said.

“A degree from our university will signify high level conscientiousness and general cognitive ability, and those are very valuable for any employer with a clue,” he continued. “So I think we can just skip the rotation process and go right to the employers.”

Mikhaila Peterson claimed the full program will not be available until November and it will “change the education system….that’s funny, it’s weird.”

“Up yours woke moralists. We’ll see who cancels who. That sort of funny?” Peterson joked backed to his daughter.

Watch the video below:

—

