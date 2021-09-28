Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal paraded ignorance on Covid-19 vaccinations during a Monday evening press conference when he smugly asked assembled media why he should get inoculated from the potentially deadly pathogen.

Beal has had Covid and calmly explained why he saw no clear benefit in getting vaccinated as the prophylactic does not prevent one from getting Covid again, particularly as he has natural immunity.

He then turned the interview around on the assembled press and asked them why they thought he should get the jab, with a smug demeanor that suggested he knew more about the best way to mitigate this massive public health risk that has thus far taken nearly 700,000 American lives.

Beal’s core logic that getting vaccinated isn’t 100% guaranteed looks past some accepted basics of how the shots work, and the public health benefits from herd immunity and getting inoculated. It is true that one can get Covid-19 after getting vaccinated, but data shows that the chance of getting infected after getting the jab is roughly 1 in 5,000. The chance of getting hospitalized from “breakthrough” cases is roughly 1 in 20,000, according to Healthline.

The chances of getting infected for those who have not gotten the jab are seven times greater than for vaccinated individuals. The odds of being hospitalized if you are unvaccinated is 29 times greater. So getting vaccinated greatly lessens the odds that one gets infected and therefore makes them less likely to spread to others.

But as is so often the case with vaccine hesitancy, Beal only saw the benefits through his own selfish and solipsistic lens. He is a world-class athlete and therefore, there exists very little risk that he will be hospitalized as a result of an infection. But if he DOES get infected with Covid, he can spread it to others around him, perhaps to people who aren’t as healthy as he is and perhaps have a greater risk of ending up in the hospital or worse.

The other part of this is the increase in the likelihood that the contagion continues to evolve into new vaccine-resistant variants that are more contagious and potentially more deadly. The delta variant has been a massive public health scourge that has led to another massive spike in cases, hospitalization and deaths, and largely exists because of smug assholes like Bradley Beal. Get the god damn jab. Tired of these morons doing their own research that only rationalizes their ignorance. Enough

