WATCH: Second Amendment Bro Comes for Kamala Harris and it Goes Poorly For Him

A Second Amendment bro thought he could trip up California Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, but Harris shut him down like he was NRA TV.

On Monday night’s edition of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Senator Harris took questions from an audience comprised of college students, including a stern-faced Fordham student named Andrew.

“Do you believe in the mandatory buyback of quote, unquote, ‘assault weapons,’ and whether or not you do, how does that idea not go against, fundamentally, the Second Amendment?” he asked.

“Great question, I do believe that we need to do buybacks, and I’ll tell you why,” Harris said, adding “let’s be clear about what assault weapons are, they have been designed to kill a lot of human beings quickly, they are weapons of war, with no place on the streets of us civil society, I’ve seen assault weapons kill babies and police officers.”

Harris then restated her promise to take executive action on guns, if Congress fails to act, to ban the importation of assault weapons and institute universal background checks, and added that “a buyback program is a good idea.”

She blasted Congress for lacking the courage to get anything done, then asked the audience for a show of hands.

“How many of you guys, as college students, had to have a drill during high school or middle school or elementary school or even in college were you learning about how you need to hide in the closet or crouch in a corner in the event that there’s a mass shooter roaming the hallways of your school?” Harris asked, as every hand — even Andrew’s reluctant pen-wielding mitt — goes up.

“Look at that, look at that,” Harris said. “And here’s the thing, it terrorized you. It is traumatizing. I don’t want that any of our children should have to sit in class when you should be paying attention to what’s happening in the front of the classroom, letting your mind open up to the wonders of science, math or our, or whatever, and instead have to be worried about who’s going to come banging through the door carrying some kind of weapon.”

“Leaders need to lead on this issue,” she said. “So I’m telling you, when elected, if Congress fails to act, I will give them 100 days to get a bill on my desk for signature, if they do not do what I will put in place, by executive action, a comprehensive background check requirement and a ban on the assault weapons and importations of assault weapons in our country.”

“I’m done,” she concluded, to enthusiastic applause from 99.9 percent of the audience.

It’s tough to pinpoint the pinnacle of the awesomeness of this clip. The show of hands was sobering, as was Harris’ answer. But for sheer joy, it’s tough to beat Andrew’s reaction, as he sits there looking like someone has just stolen the latest issue of Mayonnaise Aficionado out of his mailbox.

