Comedian and former Senator Al Franken (D-MN) claimed Donald Trump will erase American democracy and become a full-blown dictator and if elected president again.

On the Sunday edition of The Al Franken Podcast, Franken recalled how Trump’s presidency started with his administration falsely bragging about his inauguration crowd size, plus Kellyanne Conway coming up with the idea of “alternative facts.” After he sarcastically called Conway’s remarks “fabulous” and “amazing,” Franken quickly got serious — saying, “it is so dangerous.”

He continued:

And by the way, when you say kids will look up and see Donald Trump’s picture as president, they’ll see Donald Trump, then they’ll see [Joe] Biden, and then they’ll see Donald Trump again, and he’ll still be president when these kids are in school. Because, that’s it. It’s over. It’ll be a dictatorship. It’ll be an authoritarian regime. We won’t have a democratic election. It’ll be like Hungary and it’ll all be fraud.

Franker’s thoughts on the fragility of American democracy come weeks after he compared the nation’s situation to Germany in 1933.

“I’m just like — a tavern and look over at the other table and there are guys in black jackboots and Nazi uniforms. And I’m going like, ‘Hmm, this looks bad.’ I wonder how bad it can get,” Franken said at the time.

Listen above, via The Al Franken Podcast.

