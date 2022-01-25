Former Senator Al Franken (D-MN) believes the current state of U.S. democracy feels like 1933 Germany.

The Senate failed to invoke cloture on the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act last week. All Democrats voted for cloture except for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who changed his vote to “no” so the bill may potentially be brought up at a later date. Meanwhile, all 50 Republicans voted against.

The bill has several measures designed to make it easier to vote and to register to vote. The act would expand automatic voter registration and same-day registration, make election day a national holiday, allow more people to vote by mail, and require states to expand early voting. The legislation also intends to end partisan gerrymandering of districts and require the disclosure of dark money.

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) believes changing the laws allows Merrick Garland to rewrite voting laws without having to achieve an actual victory in court, and that it has more to do with short-cutting our justice system than it does promote actual voting reform.

“This is a serious one,” Franken said about the voting rights bill on the latest edition of The Al Franken Podcast. “I think other people are feeling it. It feels like — 1933, 34 Germany.”

“I’m just like — a tavern and look over at the other table and there are guys in black jackboots and Nazi uniforms. And I’m going like, ‘Hmm, this looks bad.’ I wonder how bad it can get.”

The former senator then jokingly brought up his religious status. “Well, at least I’m not Jewish. Oh wait, wait I am.”

