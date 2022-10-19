‘Basketball’s a Cheap Sport’: Charlie Kirk Blames Lack of NHL Diversity on Black Communities in Angry Rant

Commentator Charlie Kirk declared the “woke mind-virus” has infected the National Hockey League during a recent episode of his radio show.

On the Wednesday edition of The Charlie Kirk Show, Kirk angrily railed against the recent move by the NHL in which the league launched a plan to make the sport more diverse, in staffing and among both players and fans.

The league published a first of it’s kind Diversity and Inclusion report on Tuesday which found that 83.6% of the NHL and team employees are white.

Kirk, who admitted to not watching hockey for at least seven years, was immediately fired up over the news in a clip circulating Twitter via Jason Campbell.

“Now the National Hockey League is going out of their way to pander to woke ideology, diversity, equity, inclusion, affirmative action guidelines. Hockey of all sports,” he said.

Later in the conversation he lamented, “I’m really getting upset about this. So they want to diversify the National Hockey League. Why don’t they want to diversify the National Basketball Association? No one ever talks about that. It’s not a very diverse league.”

Kirk continued to discuss the percentage of minorities in major sports leagues.

“The NFL is 71% non-white. That’s not very diverse. But now they say, ‘Well, we need more diverse NFL coaches.’ Why? Why don’t you want good coaches? You want some diversity hire? All the coaches are white. So what? What does that have to do with anything? Oh, ‘Blacks only wanna play for Blacks.’ Oh, cause they’re so racist,” he said.

Kirk quickly bashed the plan to diversify the NHL citing that it simply wasn’t an interest to Black communities.

“Look, here’s a fact of life — hockey is not that popular in the Black community. It’s not. Therefore, a lot of Black kids aren’t playing hockey. Also, it’s a very expensive sport. And you could try to fix that. You could try to have hockey rinks and all that. It’s just — there is not a lot of compelling interest in Black culture and Black America to go play hockey,” he said.

Kirk cited that hockey is mainly an interest of those who live in Canada, Minnesota or the Dakotas.

“Basketball’s a cheap sport to play. And on average in inner city America, Black families have less income, less money, all that nonsense we always hear because Black fathers don’t stick around. And so basketball is a lot more popular. Let me ask a question. Do you think Wayne Gretzky or Michael Jordan is more revered in an average Black family? Not even close,” he added.

Kirk continued, saying, Do you think an average Black kid in Harlem dreams about becoming LeBron James or becoming Alexander Ovechkin?”

“What do you think that they dream to become like? So instead of looking at the National Hockey League as being not that interesting for Black America? No. They wanna now put in new diversity, equity, inclusion guidelines to try to force a recomposition of which as if race means something. I think race means nothing,” Kirk concluded.

