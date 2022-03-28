Ben Shapiro had some tough words for actor Will Smith after watching his meltdown during Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony.

“The moral standards of Hollywood are weird,” said Shapiro. “Will Smith is fine with other dudes and his wife having sex. He’s not fine with someone making a joke about his wife at the Oscars.”

He then discussed the strange celebrity reaction to the event.

“They’ve been public figures for about as long as I’ve been alive. So that’s, that’s — it was a weird — now what was even weirder and I won’t say it’s weird ’cause it actually does say something about where we are in the country. A huge number of people on Twitter came out and were defending Will Smith.”

“After all it was a bad joke, it was a mean joke. ‘How dare he tell a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, she has alopecia.’ ‘He shouldn’t tell that joke.’ Okay — you may not like the joke, you might think the joke is bad,” Shapiro said.

“We have a general rule in this country that when someone makes a joke you don’t like, you don’t get to smack them upside the head. I don’t find this particularly shocking, truth be told. So much of the left is willing to defend this kind of stuff. Because after all, the left has been willing to defend the idea that violence should be the response to quote on quote ‘microaggression’ for years and years and years.”

