WFAN’s Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti appear to be scratching their heads over Pat McAfee’s massive FanDuel deal.

“Apparently these two companies have just a bottomless pit of money,” Gianotti said, referring to McAfee’s $120 million deal with FanDuel and radio host Dan Le Batard’s $50 million contract with Draft Kings. “I feel like Pat McAfee gets attention when Aaron Rodgers is on his show. Outside of that you don’t see a lot of The Pat McAfee Show around,” Gianotti said. “And Le Batard, ever since leaving ESPN, I feel like has completely disappeared. So I wonder the bang for the buck?”

“What about Barstool Sports and Penn Gaming?” Esiason responded in reference to Penn National Gaming’s $163 million investment for a 36% equity stake in Barstool Sports.

“I do the radio show, do the Game Time, the NFL Today, do a lot of different things,” Esiason said. “I would like to think that I’m working a hell of a lot harder than those other guys are. It seems like though that they were able to convince Draft Kings and FanDuel to buy into them because they have a distinct audience grouping they want to get in front of. That’s the only thing I can think of.”

Esiason also agreed with Giannotti’s notion that McAfee’s prominence rose because of Aaron Rodgers. “I only know about The Pat McAfee Show because of Aaron Rodgers,” Esiason said.

“Other than Aaron Rodgers I’ve never heard anyone reference, ‘Hey I was listening to The Pat McAfee show the other day,” Giannotti added. “But enough people are watching for sure.”

“I just can’t believe that it’s 250,000 views on an average basis is going to garner that much money,” Esiason said.

Watch above via Boomer & Gio

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com