Dave Portnoy Asks Aaron Rodgers If He’s Trying to Ruin the Packers’ Season and the QB Doesn’t Exactly Deny It

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers had a tumultuous offseason, with their longtime relationship coming very close to ending in a divorce.

While their differences were seemingly settled for the moment, Rodgers’ disastrous Week 1 performance against the New Orleans Saints had Dave Portnoy wondering if the quarterback was purposely tanking the Packers season.

The idea was presented by Portnoy’s colleague Dan “Big Cat” Katz, who made the allegation on Barstool Sports Advisors MNF Edition. Portnoy was skeptical of the theory, but Katz, a Chicago Bears fan, is hopeful that Rodgers might turn against the Green Bay Packers and leave the NFC North wide open for the taking.

Barstool Sports Advisors MNF Edition. I go straight to the source to find out if Aaron Rodgers is taking the Packers down from within or if he just doesn’t care. pic.twitter.com/yXNluZkFlj — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 20, 2021

Portnoy offered to text Rodgers and seek insider info on the Packers. “Big cat is wondering are you trying to take the Packers down from within,” he wrote.

Rodgers responded to the Barstool Sports’ founder with disappointment. “Miss you dave…Can’t believe big cat still has a vendetta against me after all These years and the Barstool Fund,” the MVP quarterback said.

Woke up to 1 last text from @AaronRodgers12 ☠️ pic.twitter.com/YNXnJAjtod — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 21, 2021

While Rodgers’ answer didn’t exactly explain whether or not he’s attempting to destroy the Packers as a vendetta against his own team, the quarterback let his Monday night play do the talking. Battling the elements of a rainy Lambeau Field, Rodgers torched the Lions defense for four touchdowns and notched Green Bay’s first win of the season.

“Love to you and BC,” Rodgers told Portnoy after the Monday night win that crushed Big Cat’s hopes.

