Aaron Rodgers Claims Packers Coaches Might be Leaking His Medical Information to the Media

Since lying to the media about his vaccination status, Aaron Rodgers has been an open book of medical information, but the quarterback is alleging Green Bay Packers coaches might still be the source of leaks to the press.

Joining Pat McAfee for his weekly interview on SiriusXM Radio, Rodgers discussed spiraling reports that his injured and scrutinized toe might need surgery.

“With these reports – I don’t know where they’re coming from,” Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show. “I don’t know who’s talking. It seems like there are certain coaches that may have friends in the media that they don’t realize are actually just trying to report things.”

“There were guys for a while who had their people who they would leak stuff to,” Rodgers added of Packers personnel.

Since testing positive for Covid in early November, Rodgers himself has publicly discussed his decision to remain unvaccinated, fueled rumors about having Covid toe and told reporters he may require surgery. Is it possible Rodgers is the leak?

Last week, Rodgers caused a frenzy by claiming his mysterious foot injury was “Covid toe” during a public conversation with McAfee. The Wall Street Journal published a report explaining what Covid toe is and took Rodgers’ admission to McAfee at his word. Hours later, Rodgers claimed he didn’t actually know Covid toe was real and lashed out at the publication for pushing “disinformation.”

On Sunday, after the Packers beat the Los Angeles Rams, Rodgers told sideline reporter Erin Andrews he was “hoping to avoid surgery” on his fractured toe. While a coach might be leaking info about Rodgers to the media, the quarterback isn’t doing himself any favors in keeping his medical information under wraps.

Rodgers did reiterate to McAfee that if he does undergo surgery, he won’t miss any game action because of his nationally scrutinized toe.

