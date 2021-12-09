Pat McAfee Inks $120 Million Deal With Fanduel: ‘We Just Got Paid An Absurd Amount Of Money’

Former NFL punter turned Podcaster Pat McAfee has cashed in on his second career.

The Pat McAfee Show and FanDuel have reached a four-year deal worth $30 million per year, cementing the sports book as the exclusive betting partner of the podcast. The deal includes an opt-out option after three years.

“We just got paid an absurd amount of money,” McAfee announced on his Youtube channel. “Someone like me is not supposed to be getting this kind of money.”

“We want to keep the show how it is,” McAfee continued. “We’ll be doing it hopefully in a bigger way — they’re giving us money to go on live show events — I can’t f*cking wait for it.”

McAfee says he’s already donated a portion of his $120 million deal to various charities.

“We have people from all over the f*cking world who watch this show,” McAfee said. “We’re only getting started.”

Watch above via The Pat McAfee show.

