Howard Stern Reveals Bill Maher Called Him to Apologize for Remarks About His Wife: ‘We’re Back On Good Terms’

Howard Stern revealed that Bill Maher had called to talk about recent comments he made about his wife.

Maher made the remarks during a recent episode of his podcast Club Random — where he took issue with Stern gushing over his wife, Beth Stern, publicly.

“How does this gushing about the second wife — how does that make the first wife feel?” Maher lamented. “Could we just not gush about the person while the other person can still hear it?”

Last Tuesday, Stern expressed his disappointment in Maher saying, “He ought to shut his mouth!

“I don’t think I come on the air every day and say, I love my wife. But I thought it was a pretty positive message, to — especially with my audience, to say to guys instead of like ragging on our wives, how about talking about that we appreciate them and love them. But evidently he’s very worried about my relationship,” Stern added.

The radio host said that he reached out to Maher via email inviting him to have a phone call over the topic but never heard back.

On the Monday edition of The Howard Stern Show, he updated his audience and revealed that the two have buried the hatchet.

“Bill wrote me and he said, ‘Oh, Howard, I didn’t know you — I never got your email that you wrote me.’ Which was strange to me because I do have the right email address. But he said, ‘Give me your number. I want to call you. You know, I want to speak to you,'” Stern explained.

“I spoke to him over the weekend and I told him about my shock at this commentary and he was apologetic. We talked for a while, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. I said, okay, you know, listen, we’ll move on. We’ll move on. So that was that. I’m not going to go into the details of the conversation, but I was pretty blunt. He seemed to get it. And he was gracious,” Stern said.

“I said to him basically at the end of the conversation, ‘I think what you do on HBO is so important.’ It was it was like the Writers Guild. We reached a tentative agreement,” Stern said. “So we’re back on on good terms.”

