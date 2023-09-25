‘This Is Embarrassing’: Republican Senator Slammed For Pushing Far-Left, Russian Propaganda Website While Taking a Jab at Ukraine
Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) raised plenty of eyebrows on Sunday night when he took a swipe at Ukraine on Twitter and linked to an article from the far-left, pro-Russian website the Grayzone.
“Someone’s behind the pro-Ukraine troll campaign known as “NAFO.” Who is it? A few possible candidates have been suggested. Which one seems most likely to you?” Lee wrote on Twitter. The Republican senator then offered for options to choose from: “Pentagon Contractor,” “CIA Contractor,” “Ukraine (Using U.S. $),” or “Soros.”
Lee then included a link to an October 2022 article titled, “Meet the spooks, mercs and chickenhawk politicos enlisting as NAFO trolls.” The article, written by Alexander Rubinstein, refers to the Russian invasion of Ukraine as “NATO’s proxy war in Ukraine” and derisively refers to the “anti-Russia hardliners in Washington DC.” Rubinstein, naturally, previously worked for the Russian state-controlled propaganda outlet RT. The Grayzone, founded and edited by Max Blumenthal, also has a long history of defending dictators and downplaying human rights abuses in Syria, China, and Venezuela.
Lee, who once clerked for Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, was blasted from all sides for his embrace of such a fringe publication with deep ties to Russian propagandists.
Below are some of the responses:
