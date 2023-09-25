‘This Is Embarrassing’: Republican Senator Slammed For Pushing Far-Left, Russian Propaganda Website While Taking a Jab at Ukraine

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) raised plenty of eyebrows on Sunday night when he took a swipe at Ukraine on Twitter and linked to an article from the far-left, pro-Russian website the Grayzone.

“Someone’s behind the pro-Ukraine troll campaign known as “NAFO.” Who is it? A few possible candidates have been suggested. Which one seems most likely to you?” Lee wrote on Twitter. The Republican senator then offered for options to choose from: “Pentagon Contractor,” “CIA Contractor,” “Ukraine (Using U.S. $),” or “Soros.”

Lee then included a link to an October 2022 article titled, “Meet the spooks, mercs and chickenhawk politicos enlisting as NAFO trolls.” The article, written by Alexander Rubinstein, refers to the Russian invasion of Ukraine as “NATO’s proxy war in Ukraine” and derisively refers to the “anti-Russia hardliners in Washington DC.” Rubinstein, naturally, previously worked for the Russian state-controlled propaganda outlet RT. The Grayzone, founded and edited by Max Blumenthal, also has a long history of defending dictators and downplaying human rights abuses in Syria, China, and Venezuela.

Lee, who once clerked for Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, was blasted from all sides for his embrace of such a fringe publication with deep ties to Russian propagandists.

Below are some of the responses:

Mike Lee is not a serious person and does not deserve the attention or respect of other serious people when he is in a room speaking. This is embarrassing. Sad to see what he has done to himself. https://t.co/XXBttp6Vau — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) September 25, 2023

More evidence reading The Grayzone rots your brain. https://t.co/hxA8YpQN91 — Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) September 25, 2023

At some point, someone working for this sitting U.S. Senator will inform him that he can, in fact, request a closed-door IC briefing on @Official_NAFO. And Lee will request a briefing on terminally online braindead cartoon dogs. And one by one, the stars will go out in the sky. https://t.co/76gjYmImCP — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) September 25, 2023

Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) shared a link to a pro-Kremlin website to support his post. https://t.co/JVnFAnnitQ — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) September 25, 2023

Oh my Lord. A US Senator pushing actually Russian propoganda #NAFOarticle5 https://t.co/TyDQROTn6N — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) September 25, 2023

Just another day in Bizzaro World: a sitting US senator pushing Russian propaganda. https://t.co/AggFzkx6UO — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) September 25, 2023

A sitting U.S. Senator uncritically citing Grayzone. Mike Lee really is an embarrassment to his office https://t.co/AA2ltHhsUj — Blake Allen (@Blake_Allen13) September 25, 2023

Grayzone is functionally no different than Russia Today (RT), and the author of the Grayzone article you linked to used to work for RT anyway. Great source, Senator! https://t.co/MgfoY1xHXq pic.twitter.com/LKb8ip3a8E — Jay McKenzie (@jamesfourm) September 25, 2023

