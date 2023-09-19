Howard Stern Eviscerates Bill Maher for Criticizing Stern’s ‘Gushing’ About His Wife: ‘He Ought to Shut His Mouth!’

Howard Stern declared that he’s no longer friends with Bill Maher after the HBO host took aim at Stern’s penchant for discussing his wife on air.

Maher made comments about Stern on the Sunday edition of his podcast Club Random — in which he said Stern always talks about his wife Beth Stern. The HBO host took issue with Stern asking if he would ever settle down with someone, citing that Stern had been married before.

“How does this gushing about the second wife — how does that make the first wife feel?” Maher lamented. “Could we just not gush about the person while the other person can still hear it?”

Stern addressed Maher’s comments on the Tuesday edition of The Howard Stern Show, noting that prior to covid, both men had patched up their rocky friendship.

“What a sexist thing to say! Like, what a convoluted, nutty thing to say. It’s assuming that he knows something about my first marriage. That, of course, the man must be leaving the woman and the woman must be devastated and be sitting around pining away for her famous man,” Stern said.

“He ought to shut his mouth! I mean, I don’t think I come on the air every day and say, I love my wife. But I thought it was a pretty positive message, to — especially with my audience, to say to guys instead of like ragging on our wives, how about talking about that we appreciate them and love them. But evidently he’s very worried about my relationship,” Stern added.

Stern said he reached out to Maher about the comments.

“So I did something I’ve never done before. I wrote in an email, I said, ‘Why don’t you give me a phone call? Why don’t you tell me what you think about my life and my marriage since you’re, you know.’ But of course, he never wrote me back,” Stern said. “I just wanted to see how brave he was. If he was brave enough to call me and actually get on the phone with me and zero response. I don’t care, though. He can think what he wants.

“I think I’m no longer friends with him.”

Listen above via The Howard Stern Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com