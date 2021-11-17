Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) dodged a question during a friendly interview with Chris Hayes when the MSNBC anchor asked what the Jewish community thinks of her comments that have been criticized as anti-Semitic.

During a Tuesday episode of Hayes’s podcast, Why Is This Happening?, Hayes said:

One axis of criticism that you’ve received is around things you’ve said about either Israeli policy, the Israeli government. People have accused you of anti-Semitism in remarks that you’ve made, or on Twitter about [former Israeli Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu. I wonder what your relationship is like with – obviously, you have a lot of Jewish folks in your district. You have a lot of synagogues. You have visited the very vibrant Jewish world in the Twin Cities. What have those relationships been like, what those conversations have been like? Because I do know people that do have pretty progressive politics that I do think have been offended or have questioned your heart on these matters. And I know that’s happened in your district. I’m curious what those conversations have been like.

There are approximately 800 Jews in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, which Omar represents, according to the Jewish Federations of North America.

In response, Omar said, “Yeah, I think communities are not monolithic. You know, there’s different ideologies people have. There’s different perspectives in different places where people come from and there are different relationships people have with me that sort of inform a positive reaction to anything I say or a negative reaction to anything that I say.”

“And I think my relationships in that community and every community is along those lines,” she continued. “I’m Somali and, you know, the Somali community in Minnesota, in my first two races, 95 percent of them didn’t vote for me. And so I do know that the relationship that people have of you…”

“That’s wild,” interjected Hayes.

“Yeah, I know,” responded Omar, causing Hayes to laugh.

She continued:

And, you know, the perspectives people have are informed about on who they think you will be and, you know, what they expect for you to follow through with. I think people will have an idea of the kind of policies they want you to advocate for and if you are not for those policies, everything you say will be seen only through that lens and everything you do will be seen through that lens. And I see it within my own community as a member of the Somali diaspora. And so I don’t really take offense to it, I just know that we continue to have dialogues, we continue to have conversations. I am who I am. I believe in the things that I believe in and I will continue to push for a world that is more just, where people are not being oppressed and where everybody can live in a life that’s dignified.

Listen above, starting at 35:12 until 37:28.

