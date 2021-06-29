Jake Tapper Confronts Ilhan Omar on Israel Comments: Do You Understand Why People ‘Find That Language Anti-Semitic?’

During an exchange about the Middle East on Tuesday, Jake Tapper asked Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) about some of her past comments about Israel.

Tapper noted that some of her Democratic colleagues have been “frustrated” by some of her rhetoric about the Middle East, and recounted some of her past remarks:

In 2019 you said lawmakers support Israel because it’s “all about the Benjamins,” which implies that politicians only support Israel because of money. There was a tweet from 2012 when you said Israel had hypnotized the world. Do you understand why some of your fellow House Democrats, especially Jews, find that language anti-Semitic?

“I have welcomed any time my colleagues have asked to have a conversation to learn from them, for them to learn from me,” she replied.

Asked Tapper, “But what do you say to them? I hear everything you’re saying about your fight for justice, but what do you say to them when they say, ‘I hear what you’re saying, but the terms you’re using, the language you’re using, is anti-Semitic?'”

“I hear that,” Omar replied. “I have obviously clarified and, you know, apologized when I have felt that my words have offended. And it’s really important, right, as I’ve explained to my colleagues, they have engaged in Islamophobic tropes. I have yet to receive an apology.”

Earlier in the segment, Tapper asked the congresswoman about a tweet over which she took heat from both sides of aisle. In it, she asked Secretary of State Anthony Blinken why the Biden administration opposes investigations into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in Afghanistan and Palestine by the International Criminal Court.

“We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban.”

We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity. We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban. I asked @SecBlinken where people are supposed to go for justice. pic.twitter.com/tUtxW5cIow — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) June 7, 2021

“Do you regret these comments?” asked Tapper.

“No, I don’t,” replied Omar.

She explained, “I tend to think that people around the world who have experienced injustice need to be able to have a place where they can go. And as a country that helped found the ICC and supported it, I think that it is really important for us to continue to find ways in which people can find justice around the world.”

The U.S. has refused to become a party to the ICC, which began in 2002.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com