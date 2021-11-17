Alex Jones Attacks Trump Because He Helped Develop the Covid Vaccines: He’s ‘Pigheaded’

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is SO against the covid-19 vaccines that he is attacking former President Donald Trump for developing them under his administration in the first place.

Jones was part of Tim Pool’s Tuesday Timcast along with Joe Rogan — the latter saying Ron DeSantis would be “the guy” for 2024 if Trump wasn’t in the picture.

“He’s strong, he’s reasonable, he’s calm, he’s made great judgement choices during this pandemic with Florida,” Rogan continued, repeatedly touting Florida’s covid-19 record.

Jones was part of this broadcast just days after being found liable in several lawsuits filed by Sandy Hook parents over the insane conspiracy theories he threw out about that horrific school shooting.

He told the others Tuesday he’s not happy with Trump, telling the others, “I didn’t get, like, money, ’cause I supported Trump. I didn’t think Trump was perfect.”

“I thought he was more of a populist better than what we were being offered,” he continued.

But now I almost see Trump as destructive because he becomes the opposition to the Democrats, but he’s got his own issues. I want him to be populist, not left or not right, but Americans coming together and saying no to Joe Biden, no to the Democratic party that lied about Russiagate and all of it. I don’t think Trump’s a bad guy, but I want to be clear. At the end of the day, he went along with Warp Speed, he went along with the experimental shot, and he’s pigheaded, and he won’t admit he was wrong.

To reiterate, Alex Jones is so against the life-saving vaccines that were critical in the midst of a raging pandemic that he was attacking Donald Trump for getting them developed in the first place.

You can watch above, via the Timcast.

