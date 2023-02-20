Joe Rogan Defends DeSantis From Trump Nicknames: Can’t Get One to Stick Because Governor is ‘Too Good’

Joe Rogan defended Florida Governor Ron DeSantis from criticism by former President Donald Trump during a recent podcast episode.

On last Wednesday’s edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan sat down with comedian Bridget Phetasy to discuss the latest in politics and the 2024 presidential election.

At one point during their conversation, the topic of DeSantis potentially running against Trump came up.

“You’re seeing some pretty staunch Republicans that are saying we need a sensible person that can do eight years, which is a thing saying that, you know, ‘We don’t want Trump,'” Rogan said.

“Well, there’s still a lot of ‘Never Trumpers,’ but…do you think he’ll even go up against Trump?” Phetasy asked.

“What the fuck do I know?” Rogan replied. “I don’t know anything. It seems like Trump thinks he is. Trump’s been Truth Social-ing about it.”

Rogan referenced Trump’s latest rant in which he blasted “Fake News” outlets for claiming that he spends copious amounts of time trying to come up with a good nickname for DeSantis.

“They are all 100% wrong, I don’t even think about it — A very unimportant subject to me!!!” Trump said last Monday on Truth Social.

“He calls him Ron De-sanctimonious,” Rogan said.

“He’s losing his touch with the nicknames,” Phetasy said.

“Well, there’s not a good one that you can come up with for Ron, cause Ron is … too good with that base. And his success in Florida is pretty unparalleled,” Rogan said.

Phetasy questioned why DeSantis would run this time around instead of waiting until 2028. Rogan appeared to agree — noting that time is on the side of the 44-year-old DeSantis

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com