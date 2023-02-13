Trump Hits Back at Media Reports, Declares He Doesn’t ‘Even Think About’ Nicknames For ‘Ron DeSanctimonious’

Former President Donald Trump pushed back on the “fake news” media Monday after reports revealed some new nicknames Trump is workshopping for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R).

On Sunday, The New York Times revealed that the former president has been referring to DeSantis as “Meatball Ron” and “Shutdown Ron” in private conversations.

The allegations come as anticipation grows for DeSantis to throw his hat into the 2024 presidential race.

Although he has been very shy about his intentions for the Oval Office, Trump has taken the idea very seriously. If DeSantis were to declare a 2024 run, most pundits would likely consider the two to be the early frontrunners for the GOP nomination.

The former president wasted no time in clearing the air about the nicknames, taking to Truth Social to try and squash the rumors.

“All of the Fake News is reporting that I spend large amounts of my time coming up with a good ‘nickname’ for Ron DeSanctimonious, who is obviously going to give the presidential ‘thing’ a shot,” Trump wrote, ironically using a nickname for the Florida governor.

“They are all 100% wrong, I don’t even think about it — A very unimportant subject to me!!!” he clarified.

According to the NY Times, the nickname “Shutdown Ron,” is in reference to the Florida Governor’s response to Covid-19. Trump insiders have told reporters in recent weeks that Trump’s team is already gathering an opposition research file on DeSantis’s praise of vaccines and Covid-19 public safety measures early on in the pandemic.

“Mr. Trump’s team has been amassing data about Mr. DeSantis’s actions in response to the pandemic, in part to try to depict him as a phony,” the NY Times wrote.

