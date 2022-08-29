Joe Rogan is encouraging his podcast listeners to “vote Republican” over what he argues were “serious errors” in policy over Covid-19.

In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience released Saturday, Rogan and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers heavily criticized Covid lockdowns across the country. The two took particular aim at policies in the state of California, and at Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA)

“Remember when they made a decision to close outdoor dining?” Rogan said. “And it turned out that one of the people that made that decision, the day she did it, went out and was dining outdoors?”

“I thought you meant Gavin Newsom going to French Laundry,” Rodgers replied.

“Yeah, that was fun,” Rogan said, laughing.

Rogan went on to voice his support for Republicans — arguing that they handled the pandemic better than Democrats.

“I hope there are lessons learned in this,” Rogan said. “Because this is a new thing. We had never had this before. No one who is alive today has ever experienced a true pandemic. And I’m hoping that, now that this is over, people are going to recognize that some serious errors were made and not repeat those. That’s the best you can get out of it.”

“So what do you tell those people?” Rodgers asked Rogan.

Without skipping a beat, Rogan replied: “Vote Republican.”

Rogan went on to praise Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) (he has previously said DeSantis “would work as a good president”) — arguing he had “reasonable policies” on Covid.

The podcast host then pulled up an article citing that more that one million voters have switched their party registration to Republican as evidence of a forthcoming red wave.

Listen to the full episode below, via The Joe Rogan Experience.

