President Donald Trump has created an “intimidating environment” for Muslim and Black Americans to vote, former Obama official Nayyera Haq argued during a Friday panel on CNN’s NewsNight.

She made the claim during an argument with conservative radio host Jason Rantz and National Review writer Noah Rothman.

Haq — who served as former President Barack Obama’s senior director of cabinet affairs from 2014 to 2015 — said Trump is “excellent at creating fear” among voters, which she said was reinforced during the president’s Thursday night TV address where he accused China’s communist government of stealing voter data from 220 million Americans.

“Are you scared to vote?” Rantz then asked her.

“If there are armed police, if there are armed groups, yes, it is scary to vote,” Haq said. “There is a history of voter intimidation in our country”

“So the answer is ‘no,’ you’re not scared to vote,” Rantz shot back.

“As a Muslim woman with Brown skin and a Black family, absolutely,” Haq claimed. “Trump has created an intimidating environment for me and my family.”

Rothman chimed in by saying a majority of Democrats didn’t feel that way in 2018, or 2020, or 2022.

For reference, there were 158.4 million votes in the 2020 election when President Donald Trump was in the White House and 155.2 million votes when former President Joe Biden was in office in 2024. Rothman said the “majority experience” did not line up with Haq’s claim, based on election turnout.

“No no, people voting in numbers is a sign of their resilience. The Black community’s ability to continually turn out to vote, ever since they were granted the right to vote, despite poll taxes, intimidation, and violence, is about resilience,” Haq said.

Rothman didn’t buy it, saying “People don’t vote because they’re satisfied, not because they’re intimidated.” He added it was “wild speculation” for Haq to assume she knew how millions of voters felt.

Haq said Rothman and Rantz wouldn’t understand because they are two “white guys.”

“I’m a Jew who lives in a country that the Democrat party turned its entire back on us,” Rantz told her.

Watch above via CNN.

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