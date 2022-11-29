Kari Lake Accuses Katie Hobbs of ‘Threatening’ Arizona County Officials to Certify Election in Latest Bizarre Claim

Kari Lake doubled down on her refusal to accept the Arizona midterm election results in a recent interview.

Speaking with commentator Charlie Kirk for the Tuesday edition of The Charlie Kirk Show, Lake alleged that her one-time opponent, Katie Hobbs, who currently serves as Secretary of State for Arizona, is threatening county officials.

On Monday, after rural Cochise County, Arizona refused to certify their election results, Hobbs filed a lawsuit asking a judge to canvass the election.

A clip, circulating Twitter via Jason Campbell, shows Lake discussing the need to not certify the election, claiming hundreds of thousands of Arizona voters were disenfranchised.

“I know in Cochise County, they’re threatening to not certify and they’ve got these, you know, dirty attorneys with the Democrat party down there threatening them. And Katie Hobbs, the Secretary of State, is threatening them — threatening them to certify what they know to be a bad election because she wants to steal this,” Lake said

“So she’s threatening Cochise County to certify. I wish that one person and one of these board of supervisors would stand up and say, ‘Then come on and arrest me. Bring it,'” she added.

“I have to agree with you, but I also want to — who is the one threatening arrest and who would be the one actually administering the charging paperwork? I don’t understand this. I mean, is Katie Hobbs gonna go send troops out? Not troops, but like police officers?” Kirk asked.

“Well, the Sheriff’s Department,” Lake said bluntly. “I don’t think the Sheriff’s Department in Mohave County would really arrest Ron Gould if he would’ve said, ‘No, I’m not going to certify this.’ And I don’t think the Sheriff’s Department run under Mark Dannels down in Cochise County, a true patriot, is going to arrest somebody who says, ‘I’m not gonna certify this because the election’s a mess.'”

“And hundreds of thousands potentially were disenfranchised. So I hope somebody somewhere — we need a few more people to step up and be incredibly courageous in this gap right now,” Lake concluded.

Watch above via The Charlie Kirk Show.

