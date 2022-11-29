‘Kanye Punked Trump’: NBC Reports Claim Scandalous Dinner Was a ‘Troll’ Orchestrated to Make Trump’s Life ‘Miserable’

More details are emerging out of Donald Trump’s dinner with Kanye West and White nationalist Nick Fuentes, with some claiming that West “punked” the former president with the get-together; that “the master troll got trolled.”

Citing people familiar with the details of the recent dinner, NBC News reporter Marc Caputo reported Tuesday on claims the get-together was a set-up and “may have been a trap.”

Trump reportedly only planned on meeting with Ye, but ended up agreeing to three of the rapper’s friends joining them, including Fuentes.

A confidante of Trump who chose to remain anonymous told NBC News that Trump was fuming after the Ye meeting.

“He tried to f**k me. He’s crazy. He can’t beat me,” the former president reportedly said.

Trump has claimed through multiple statements that he was and is unaware of the more troublesome and hateful views of Fuentes. Fuentes has meanwhile called Trump a “hero,” though he’s also criticized the Republican’s 2024 presidential campaign.

Caputo reported Trump was blindsided by the conversation at dinner, shocked Ye would criticize him and even suggest he be the rapper’s vice presidential candidate in 2024. Fuentes claimed to NBC News Trump started the dinner by receiving applause and choosing a patio table everyone around could easily see.

Equally controversial right-wing figure Milo Yiannopoulos claimed to the outlet that he was the “architect” of the dinner, and it was all designed to make Trump look bad.

“I also wanted to send a message to Trump that he has systematically repeatedly neglected, ignored, abused the people who love him the most, the people who put him in office, and that kind of behavior comes back to bite you in the end,” he said, adding the purpose of the dinner was to make the former president’s life “miserable.”

“I hate to say it but the chickens are coming home to roost. You know, this is the frustration with his base and with his true loyalists,” Fuentes added.

A source told the outlet Trump was “blindsided” by the meeting and fallout. A “longtime advisor” also anonymously said the former president was “punked” by Ye.

“The master troll got trolled. Kanye punked Trump,” the advisor said.

