Kyle Rittenhouse Absolutely Destroys Lawyers Lin Wood and John Pierce: ‘Fraud Men’ Who Left Me in Jail

Kyle Rittenhouse had scathing words for his original legal team, telling Charlie Kirk that Lin Wood and John Pierce were not “heroes” in his case, but “just a bunch of fraud men.”

Rittenhouse was on trial for shooting three men, two of them fatally, during the August 2020 protests in Kenosha, WI over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Now 18, Rittenhouse was only 17 at the time of the shooting. The jury acquitted him of all five charges against him in November.

Wood and Pierce were Rittenhouse’s original legal counsel until they were fired and replaced with a new legal team headed by Mark Richards. In contrast to his predecessors, Richards avoided the media spotlight and did not grant any interviews until after the verdict had been reached.

During some of those post-verdict interviews, Richards excoriated Wood and Pierce, referring to Wood as an “idiot” for allowing Rittenhouse to be interviewed by the Washington Post while he was still awaiting trial and accusing both lawyers of “trying to whore this kid out for money, for their own causes” and “raising tons of money on him.” Wood objected to Richards’ criticism and threatened to sue him.

Since the trial, Rittenhouse has also strongly denounced Wood and Pierce, specifically for leaving him in jail for 87 days and fighting the extradition to Wisconsin when sufficient money had been raised to bail him out about two months earlier. In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Rittenhouse slammed a legal strategy pursued by Pierce as a “blatantly false” argument and said he was “being taken advantage of” by the two lawyers, who were “trying to raise money so they can take it for their own benefit, not trying to set me free.”

Rittenhouse has also criticized Pierce for setting up an infamous meeting and photo with some Proud Boys members, saying that he didn’t know who they were and fired Pierce for “putting me in situations like that with people I don’t agree with,” and went after Wood as an “insane” person who “thinks he’s God” and “says all these weird things,” like the QAnon conspiracies and “election fraud stuff.”

In a video clip released by The Charlie Kirk Show of a recent interview with Rittenhouse, he echoed his previous criticisms of Wood and Pierce.

“Kyle, you were in jail for too long,” said Kirk. “That is correct,” replied Rittenhouse, before Kirk asked him why that had happened.

“A Bunch of Fraud Men” “Lin Wood and John Pierce like to think they’re the heroes in this case… they’re just a bunch of fraud men” ~ Kyle Rittenhouse pic.twitter.com/6NhyceozkK — Don Lewis (@DonLew87) December 1, 2021

Rittenhouse explained that after he had been arrested, Wood and Pierce “started raising funds without my family’s permission,” and had used those funds to pay the legal costs for a “novel argument” of claiming Rittenhouse had been in a “militia” in order to fight his extradition to Wisconsin from Illinois, his state of residence and where he had been arrested.

The teenager accused the two men of just wanting to “profit” and not follow his wishes, saying that he had told them he did not want to fight extradition. “I did nothing wrong, I want to go litigate this in Wisconsin, ’cause I didn’t do a single thing wrong.”

Instead, Rittenhouse said, the lawyers “didn’t respect my beliefs” and continued that legal fight.

He then blasted the lawyers for their incompetence, saying that after the extradition battle was lost and he was “shipped off to Wisconsin,” Pierce had not even known until Rittenhouse called him from jail.

“You’re a young boy, literally a boy, by the law,” said Kirk, referring to Rittenhouse’s age at the time of 17 years old, “and your lawyers don’t even know what state you’re in.”

It was “ridiculous,” Rittenhouse responded, how he had had to stay in jail in Wisconsin for another 20 days because Wood and Pierce “had to scramble to raise money when they had it, they had enough prior, but they wasted it on extradition instead of looking out for my best interests.”

He “finally got bailed out” on Nov. 20, said Rittenhouse.

“Lin Wood and John Pierce like to think they’re the heroes in this case,” he said. “They’re just a bunch of fraud men.”

Watch the video above, via The Charlie Kirk Show.

