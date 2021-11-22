Rittenhouse Goes After Former Attorneys Lin Wood and John Pierce, Says They Raised Money ‘For Their Own Benefit, Not Trying to Set Me Free’

During his interview with Tucker Carlson that aired on Monday, Kyle Rittenhouse discussed the time he spent in a juvenile detention center last year after he fatally shot two people and wounded another in Kenosha, Wisconsin. His attorneys argued he acted in self-defense. Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges last week.

“How long were you there?” asked the Fox News host.

“I was in jail for 87 days,” Rittenhouse responded, before taking aim at Lin Wood and John Pierce, who had originally represented him. “Lin Wood was raising money on my behalf, and he held me in jail for 87 days, disrespecting my wishes, put me on media interviews which I should never have done, which he said, ‘Oh, you’re going to go talk to The Washington Post,’ which was not a good idea, along with John Pierce. They said I was safer in jail instead of at home with my family.”

“Your lawyer said that?” Carlson asked.

“My lawyers said that,” Rittenhouse replied. “John Pierce and Lin Wood.”

“Eighty-seven days is a long time to be in jail,” said Carlson.

“It was very long,” said the 18-year-old. “I lost a lot of weight in there.”

He added, “But 87 days of not being with my family for defending myself and being taken advantage of, being used for a cause by these–by John Pierce and Lin Wood… trying to raise money so they can take it for their own benefit, not trying to set me free.”

Carlson asked, “So you think they could have raised the money for bail faster, but they didn’t?”

“I believe – sometime in September, September 5, I want to say – they had over a million dollars, and bail was set and able to be posted in September. So they could’ve had me sign the waiver for extradition and had me back in Wisconsin, and I could have been bailed out by mid-September. But they wanted to keep me in jail until November 20.”

Mark Richards, one of Rittenhouse’s trial attorneys, has called Wood an “idiot.”

Later in the interview, Rittenhouse said that while he was being held, he didn’t know how his case was being discussed on the outside.

“But once I am bailed out John Pierce said I was in an unorganized militia, which was just blatantly false,” said Rittenhouse. “I didn’t know what a militia was.”

“Wait, your lawyer said you were a militia?” asked Carlson.

“John Pierce said that and it’s blatantly false,” he replied. “I didn’t know militia was until after the fact, until November 25, when I was watching some of the interviews he did. I’m like, I’m not in a militia. I don’t know what that is.”

