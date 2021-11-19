A jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse on Friday on all charges in the killing of two men shooting of a third. Rittenhouse broke down in tears as the verdict was being read in a Kenosha, Wisconsin courthouse Friday.

A 12-member jury found Rittenhouse, 18, not guilty on five counts for the shooting of three men in August 2020 during protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Rittenhouse killed two men — Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36 — and wounded a third, Gaige Grosskreutz, now 27.

Pundits and observers have warned of potential violence in the wake of the verdict as five hundred national guard members are in the area to help keep the peace and protesters remain outside the court house.

Defense lawyers for Rittenhouse argued he acted in self-defense.

The five counts that Rittenhouse faced:

Count 1: first degree reckless homicide

Count 2: first degree recklessly endangering safety

Count 3: first degree recklessly endangering safety

Count 4: first degree intentional homicide

Count 5: attempted first degree intentional homicide

This story is breaking and will be updated.

