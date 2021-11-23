‘He’s Insane… He Thinks He’s God’: Kyle Rittenhouse Says Ex-Lawyer Lin Wood Was Fired for His ‘QAnon and Election Fraud Stuff’

Kyle Rittenhouse said in a new interview that Lin Wood was fired as his lawyer because of his “insane” political conspiracy-mongering.

Wood, you may recall, was one of the craziest fringe voices pushing lies and conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. At one point Donald Trump retweeted Wood saying top Georgia Republican officials will be going to jail soon.

Trumpworld started turning on Wood for saying increasingly deranged things. He was fired as Nicholas Sandmann’s lawyer weeks after his proclamation that Mike Pence should face execution by firing squad.

Rittenhouse said on Fox News Monday that both Wood and former attorney John Pierce used him to raise money.

He reiterated that point to NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield Tuesday and said, “That’s part of the reason why I fired them.”

Rittenhouse said they wanted to use a false militia argument to defend him and “didn’t respect my wishes.”

Banfield asked when he knew they had raised enough money for his bail but “still weren’t posting it.”

Rittenhouse said that happened shortly before his mom fired Wood last December.

“Did she fire him because she found out that the money was in the pot but wasn’t being put towards bail?” Banfield asked.

“We fired him,” Rittenhouse said, “because he was, like, going on with all this QAnon and election fraud stuff and just stuff we don’t agree with.”

“And so it was his political views,” Banfield remarked, “that led to you firing Lin Wood.”

“A mixture of a little bit of that,” Rittenhouse said.

“And what else was in the mix?” Banfield asked.

“Just how he is as a person,” Rittenhouse said.

He’s insane… How he thinks he’s God and he just says all these weird things. Like “we’re going to keep that boy in jail because there’s not gonna be any… civil or criminal cases come the election,” which is just complete insanity.

You can watch above, via NewsNation.

