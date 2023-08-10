Megyn Kelly: ‘I Don’t Think There’s One Heavyset Trump Supporter’ Offended By Him Mocking Chris Christie’s Weight

Megyn Kelly theorized that “heavyset” supporters of former President Donald Trump don’t care about his mockery of Chris Christie’s weight.

Kelly reacted to Trump’s recent comments about his 2024 competitor alongside Texas Representative Wesley Hunt on the Thursday edition of SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show.

A clip of Trump was played from Tuesday night that showed the former president making a crass joke about Christie while discussing poll numbers.

“Christie, he’s eating right now. He can’t be bothered,” Trump joked.

He also mock engaged with a member of the audience saying, “Don’t call him a fat pig, you can’t do that.”

“Chris Christie’s basically I mean, every chance he gets, he calls Trump a criminal. I’d rather somebody call me a fat pig than a criminal,” Kelly said.

“Absolutely,” Hunt agreed. “And this is and this is theater. This is politics. And President Trump gets this better than anybody else. He knows how to appropriately attack his opponent, to drive their polling numbers down, to get them out of the race. And that’s exactly what he’s doing…”

“Like, if you’re going to get nasty with him, he’s going to get nasty with you,” Kelly said later on in the exchange. Notably, Kelly and Trump had feuded in the past and she once went so far as to publicly say Trump “threatened” her.

“I appreciate you bringing up Chris Christie. He has said a lot of horrible things about President Trump over the course of the past few years. This is simply a response to that,” Hunt explained.

A clip of Christie’s reactions to the comment was then played.

“There are tens of millions of Americans that struggle with their weight the same way I struggle with my weight. And they look at somebody who talks like that and they say, that’s a child. That’s a child,” Christie said.

“He has been running his mouth for the past few years against President Trump. And President Trump is simply fighting back. That’s who President Trump is. He is a fighter,” Hunt said in reaction to the clip.

“I know what you’re saying. I don’t think there’s one heavyset Trump supporter who actually is going to be offended thinking, ‘Oh he must think I’m a fat pig.’ Like he’s using these very derogatory terms to insult somebody who he can’t stand. Trump’s admitted that he himself has got a bit of a weight problem in the past,” Kelly said.

Watch above via SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show.

