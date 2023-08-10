Ed Henry, the scandal-prone former Fox News host, has been benched at far-right television network Real America’s Voice, Mediaite has learned.

Henry was told by network executives on Monday that his time at the network has come to an end and that he should deal with the network’s attorney, according to company sources who spoke to Mediaite. Karyn Turk, Henry’s co-host on their show American Sunrise, has also been benched, sources said.

The blow up between Henry and the fringe outlet is said to be connected to an offer he received to join a competing network. When Henry told his supervisors about the possibility of leaving RAV, he was reminded that his contract does not end until November 2023, a network source said.

The source said that an attempt by Henry to leave the network on good terms was sabotaged by the owner of RAV.

“Ed Henry received a promising job offer, and he was actively engaged in real discussions with Real America’s Voice to find an amicable solution,” the source said. “The situation took an unexpected turn when Rob Sigg, owner of RAV, made the abrupt decision to sideline Ed and prevent him from pursuing the new opportunity. Despite Ed’s efforts to resolve the matter, RAV has been enforcing the contract while effectively benching him and attempting to impede his new deal.”

The network insider added, “Astonishingly, neither the fans nor the sponsors were informed of this change. Ed Henry and Karyn Turk were left completely in the dark, only learning of their ousting when contacted by the RAV attorney, leaving both hosts astonished and disheartened by the unexpected shift in their roles.”

In an interview with Mediaite, Turk said she found out on her day off that they were being benched as hosts of America’s Sunrise.

“I was told by the ownership that changes were being made and that others would be hosting during my vacation,” Turk said. “I’ve had no other communication about the future of our show or the network’s decision. I have had a lot of communication with our viewers on social media and remain touched by the amount of support from our audience.”

In a post to Instagram, conservative commentator David Brody announced that he would be hosting the morning show as of Tuesday. On Thursday, a clip posted to Twitter by RAV showed Brody and Miranda Khan at the helm of America’s Sunrise.

Amid the network turmoil, Henry faces significant legal battles. Although he avoided jail time this week after he was charged with a DUI, Henry is currently embroiled in ongoing litigation with former Fox News producer Jennifer Eckhart, who accused him of sexual assault.

Henry and Real America’s Voice did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

