Megyn Kelly is ‘Sick’ Of Conservatives Defending Russell Brand Age Gap Relationship With 16-Year-Old: ‘She Was a Minor!’

Megyn Kelly expressed her frustration with conservatives making excuses for Russell Brand dating a 16-year-old girl during a recent interview.

Over the weekend, Brand was hit with allegations of sexual assault from several women. One alleged that the assault took place when she had a relationship with the comedian-turned-political commentator for three months at the age of 16, while Brand was 31.

While some have rushed to Brand’s defense, questioning the legitimacy of the assault allegations, others seemingly have looked past the large age gap in the relationship. While the age for consent in the United Kingdom is 16, Kelly argued that “just because you can’t be prosecuted for it doesn’t mean it’s right.”

Kelly spoke with GB News presenter Dan Wootton for his show, Dan Wootton Tonight about the allegations and explained that while she had no desire to see Brand’s entire life “Dismantled and his ability to earn a living taken away,” there should be an investigation into the allegations.

“Trial by media does not work. But I’m just going to say this and look, I am very open-minded to proof that he didn’t do any of this,” Kelly said. “I don’t really care if it turns out that the rape charge or the sexual assault charges fall apart. You’re 31 years old and you have sex, allegedly, over a three-month period with a 16-year-old. We’re done! I’m unsubscribing! All right.”

“I am sick of conservatives online trying to defend that as though she had a role in it. She was a minor. Just because you can’t be prosecuted for it doesn’t mean it’s right,” Kelly said.

The podcaster said she hopes conservatives realize they don’t have “to knee-jerk defend every scumbag.”

“The conservative men I know are lovely. They’re ethical. They’re honorable. It’s not to say they’ve never fallen down in their lives. But in no world would they be taking advantage of a 16-year-old minor. I have a daughter who’s four years away from that. You come anywhere near her as a 31-year-old man. And we are going to have a serious problem and it’s not going to be over whether you get demonetized on YouTube,” Kelly said.

“I really hope my friends on the conservative side of the aisle would remember just because we’re all over MeToo and it was an overreaction and it went too far and it got politicized. Doesn’t mean that we have to knee-jerk defend every scumbag who gets accused of bad behavior,” Kelly said.

Watch above via Dan Wootton Tonight on GB News.

