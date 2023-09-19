Megyn Kelly Blasts Those Smearing Russell Brand’s Accusers: ‘They May Be Telling The Truth! It’s Worth Investigating!’

Megyn Kelly warned of an overcorrection to the MeToo movement and called for people to not so quickly condemn Russell Brand nor the women accusing him of assault.

Over the weekend, allegations surfaced from several women accusing the British comedian turned political commentator of sexual assault. Brand has denied the allegations.

Kelly reacted to the claims and called them extremely detailed accounts, on the Monday edition of The Megyn Kelly Show.

“I realize that the knee jerk instinct now by so many is ‘Russell Brand is wrongly accused. These women are all liars.’ I’m sorry. This is extremely detailed. And in the case of the other woman, there’s an actual set of medical records after she went to a rape crisis center the day of the alleged encounter. Plus, apologetic, begging for forgiveness texts from Russell Brand. Could you please for a second stay open minded to the possibility that the women are telling the truth?” Kelly said.

“We don’t need to so overcorrect from the MeToo movement that every woman gets completely disregarded and called a liar when she finds the guts to come forward and make an allegation. They may be telling the truth. It’s worth investigating. We don’t need to knee jerk condemn him and we don’t need to knee jerk condemn them!” Kelly added.

Kelly said there was enough information to want more facts.

“I’m just pissed because what I’ve seen is like a rash of guys coming out to be like, ‘It’s bullshit.’ You don’t know whether it’s bullshit or not! Did you read the report of this woman? Did you read the alleged rape details? Did you read the text message that she has from Russell Brand begging for forgiveness? There’s at least enough for us to want more facts,” Kelly said.

Kelly later clarified that the woman “do not deserve any sort of a presumption in their favor. Period. The MeToo movement proved that. But what we also don’t need is to overcorrect the problems of the MeToo movement and go back to okay, ‘so now they’re all liars.’ They don’t even get an open minded hearing on their claims, especially when you have this many coming forward.”

Kelly said that it’s “bullshit” that the topic has become a conservative and liberal thing, noting that everything should be judged on a case by case basis.

As the conversation continued, Kelly noted that Brand should have a chance to properly respond before getting automatically cancelled but also called for people to look at the accusations made against Brand.

“So people need to take a moment and look at the allegations, because if this guy was screwing a 16-year-old and doing what she alleged he did, shoving himself down her throat and spitting in her mouth, I don’t give a shit that he’s pushing back on Covid or Ukraine or anything. We can find better people to inspire us,” Kelly said.

Watch above via SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com