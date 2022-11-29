Megyn Kelly Labels Kim Kardashian a ‘Disgusting, Shameful Billionaire’ Over Not Cutting Ties with Fashion Label Balenciaga

Commentator Megyn Kelly had some strong words for Kim Kardashian over the influencer’s inability to sever her ties with the fashion label Balenciaga.

The company has come under fire in recent days for an ad campaign featuring children holding BDSM-clad teddy bears.

Since then, the company has pulled the ad campaign, although the backlash continues. Critics of the fashion label are now turning their attention to ambassadors for the brand who have yet to cut ties with the company following the distasteful ad. The biggest name of which is Kardashian.

Although the reality star has taken to her social media to express her disproval of the “disturbing images,” she announced, as of now, that she would only be re-evaluating her relationship with the company.

According to the New York Post, on the Tuesday edition of SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly branded Kardashian, a mother of four children who frequently are pictured in the fashion brand, as a “disgusting, shameful billionaire.”

Kelly spoke with parental activist and former Miss USA Carrie Prejean Boller about the situation.

“Balenciaga is up to its neck. This doesn’t happen without the blessing of the top bosses. You’ve been in the modeling industry, executives from Balenciaga would’ve pored over each and every shot,” Kelly exclaimed.

“So this is not good enough. ‘Oh, we’re gonna look into it. We’re gonna lift the pictures.’ It’s not good enough for them. It’s not good enough for Kim Kardashian who refuses to disassociate with the brand, even though she’s a billionaire,” she added.

Kelly branded the reality star as “disgusting.”

“She’s a disgusting, shameful billionaire because the money is worth more than her morals and the protection of these children to her,” she said.

“You’re exactly right,” Boller agreed. “And why did it take Kim Kardashian six days to come out with a statement? It wasn’t until Candace Owens slammed her three times. Three times for her to come out with some lame statement. And you know what? Candace Owens, you are right. Kim Kardashian is a total sellout.”

“She’s soulless. All she cares about is her money exploiting her kids. And you know what? She’s an absolute disgrace. And so her lame apology, no, you’re not sorry Kim. You’re not sorry. You’re sorry that you got caught and now you wanna continue — You know, oh, ‘I’m gonna reevaluate.’ No, you’re not gonna reevaluate. You’re gonna reevaluate how much money you’re gonna lose,” Boller added.

As the conversation continued, Kelly insisted that it isn’t all about the money for Kardashian, but rather her vanity.

“I don’t believe it is the money for her. It’s her vanity. It’s her need to see herself in the Balenciaga dresses looking high fashion, because she’s jealous of the one sister who really is a high fashion model,” Kelly said referencing Kardashian’s younger sister Kendall Jenner.

Listen above via The Megyn Kelly Show.

—

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com