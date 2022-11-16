Ted Cruz Bashes GOP Leadership, Claims They Echo ‘the Message of the Democrats and the Left’

Texas Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) continued his attack on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) during a recent episode of his podcast.

Earlier this week, Cruz lambasted McConnell for causing the Republicans to fall short in their bid to reclaim the Senate.

On Wednesday, in a new episode of Verdict with Ted Cruz, the senator suggested McConnell believes fighting for Republican values is “divisive.”

“So look, Mitch McConnell believes if you fight the Democrats, if you fight the socialists, if you fight the cultural Marxists who are destroying this country and you actually fight to win that you’re being, what was the language you used? ‘Divisive. You’re being mean,'” Cruz began.

“That to show your mature, you should just surrender the country and rollover. And what I raised to my colleagues, I said, ‘For Pete’s sake, look, I don’t think you should fight everything. If you fight a thousand things all at once, you’re not actually fighting anything.’ You should set priorities. You should pick a couple of big fights that really matter and stand up and draw a line in the sand and say, ‘This is what we stand for,'” he added.

Cruz warned that those leaders who stick up for topics that really matter will have President Joe Biden, the White House, and McConnell all labeling them as “mean,” or even accusing them of shutting down the government if they refuse to fund a bill.

“Our leadership echoes the message of the Democrats and the Left,” Cruz said.

“I said, ‘Look, the conference has a right to know. Is there anything — Is there one issue that you give a damn enough about that you’re willing to say, We will use the levers of legislative power we have to fight to win?'” Cruz asked.

Later in the podcast, he argued that GOP leaders like McConnell, don’t believe any issue is really worth fighting over if it jeopardizes their power.

“Our leadership believes there is nothing worth actually fighting for — that we should surrender on everything,” Cruz said.

Listen above via Verdict with Ted Cruz.

