Ted Cruz Blames Mitch McConnell for Republican Losses in Scorching Rant: ‘Mitch Would Rather Be Leader Than Have a Republican Majority’

Senator Ted Cruz held nothing back when describing his outrage over the Republican party losing their opportunity to control the Senate.

Over the weekend, the Democrats learned that they will maintain control of the Senate for the next two years. On Monday, Cruz released a special edition of his podcast Verdict with Ted Cruz to discuss the latest development.

Co-host Ben Ferguson opened the show by asking the Texas Senator who exactly was to blame for the Republican’s poor showings in the midterms.

“Well, Ben, let me start off by saying I am so pissed off, I cannot even see straight,” Cruz said bluntly.

“We had an extraordinary opportunity. We had a generational opportunity. This should have been a fundamental landslide election. We should have won the House and the Senate. We should have a 30, 40, 50 vote majority in the House. We should have 53, 54, 55 Republicans in the Senate,” he continued.

Cruz admitted that the Republican defeat was so bad, the fate of the House now hangs in the balance.

“And instead, holy crap, the Democrats keep the Senate. Worse than that, the Democrats potentially grow their majority in the Senate. Worse than that, yes, we take the House, but at best we’re gonna take the House with a couple of seats. Maybe there is an outside chance we lose the House. I don’t think we will. I think the numbers are enough that we will hold onto the House,” he predicted.

Cruz added, “The rage Americans are feeling across this country. The rage that I’m feeling, there are almost no words to describe it, because this opportunity was screwed up. It was screwed up badly, and the people that are gonna pay the price are the American people.”

Most shockingly, Cruz believes the entire “country is screwed” for at-least the next four years.

“The country is screwed for the next four years. Because of this, we’re gonna see horrible Left wing judges confirmed for the next two years, because of this. We’re gonna see judges taking away our free speech rights, our religious liberty rights, our Second Amendment rights. It is an enormous missed opportunity. And I gotta say — it is hard to describe my feelings as anything other than rage,” Cruz concluded.

As the conversation continued, Cruz blamed the GOP losses in important states including Arizona on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and encouraged people to donate to the runoff election in Georgia.

“Oh, look, I’m sure he will raise money and invest in the race,” Cruz said discussing if McConnell would donate to Herschel Walker’s campaign. “But if you look at this last cycle, Mitch McConnell pulled the money out of Arizona. We could have won — won Arizona. We nearly won Arizona and abandoning Blake Masters was indefensible,” Cruz said.

“Explain to me, Senator, why in a race where the polling showed that we had a legitimate chance of winning there. Why did he pull out that money from Masters who desperately needed it?” Ferguson asked.

“Because Masters said he would vote against Mitch McConnell, and so Mitch would rather be leader than have a Republican majority. If there’s a Republican who can win, who’s not gonna support Mitch, the truth of the matter is he’d rather the Democrat win. So he pulled all the money out of Arizona,” Cruz said bluntly.

Listen above via Verdict with Ted Cruz.

