‘A Fool, Or a Great American Patriot’: Trump Hilariously Describes Anyone Willing to Be His Lawyer

Former President Donald Trump posted a screed on Wednesday about how he views his lawyers are treated poorly by the left. The post, while effectively airing his grievance, was also unintentionally very amusing.

“These vicious Communists, Marxists, Fascists, and Radical Left Democrats have attacked my lawyers at a level never seen before, and yet I keep on winning. Any attorney that represents me is either a fool, or a Great American Patriot that History will love and cherish!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Trump suggesting anyone who would agree to represent him might be a “fool” tracks with a recent joke regarding a new meaning for “MAGA.”

“Over the last year or so, a joke has made the rounds in Republican circles: Perhaps ‘MAGA’ stands for ‘Make Attorneys Get Attorneys.’ We could probably think of some folks who don’t find the line especially amusing,” wrote MSNBC’s Steve Benen in early July.

Benen laid out the various legal trouble many of Trump’s former lawyers have landed in themselves and the former president’s recent difficulty in hiring new lawyers to represent him. Benen pointed to “L. Lin Wood, John Eastman, and Jeffrey Clark” as examples of former Trump defenders now facing their legal consequences.

Rudy Giuliani and Christina Bobb, who affixed her name to a certified letter claiming Trump had no more documents at Mar-a-Lago, are other high-profile lawyers who have found themselves in jeopardy after defending Trump.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com