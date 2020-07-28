Attorney General William Barr confirmed President Donald Trump went to seek shelter in a bunker during Lafayette Park protests off the advice of the Secret Service, a claim the president has denied.

It was first reported on May 31 that the president was rushed to a bunker for safety concerns around protests nearing the White House. Protests near the White House turned violent on the last Friday night in May, and Trump reportedly remained inside for an hour.

Three days later, Trump denied he was in the bunker for safety concerns, rather touring the facility for “inspection” purposes, he said in a radio interview with Fox’s Brian Kilmeade.

“It was a false report,” Trump said. “I wasn’t down, I went down during the day and I was there for a tiny little short period of time, and it was much more for an inspection.”

Barr contradicted the president days later on June 8 and confirmed the reports during his testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

“For the 29th, 30th, and 31st, there was unprecedented rioting right around the White House,” Barr said. “Very violent. During that time, as you say, about 50 park police… We had around 90 officers injured. I’m talking about things like concussions — one was operated on — and so forth. It was so bad as it’s been reported the Secret Service recommended the president go down to the shelter.”

“It was clear when I arrived at the White House on Monday [June 1] that there was total consensus that we couldn’t allow that to happen so close to the White House, that kind of rioting,” Barr added. “Therefore, we had to move the perimeter out one block and push it up toward I-street.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

