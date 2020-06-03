President Donald Trump spent several minutes claiming he wasn’t rushed to an underground bunker Friday because of protests, but rather was merely touring the facility for “inspection” purposes.

There are reports that the news coverage of Trump’s brief stint in the Presidential Emergency Operations Center (PEOC) upset Trump, and inspired him to stage the photo op at St. John’s Episcopal Church Monday afternoon.

But in an interview with Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade Wednesday morning, Trump denied he was taken to the bunker for safety reasons.

During a lengthy interview on Fox News Radio’s The Brian Kilmeade Show, the host referenced Fox News colleague Leland Vittert’s run-in with protesters outside the White House this past weekend, and told Trump “there are reports where they were so worried, they brought you downstairs in the White House to a bunker.”

“What could you tell me Sunday night was like for you and your family?” he asked, although the bunker story was about Friday night’s protest. It was just reported on Sunday.

“Well it was a false report, I wasn’t down, I went down during the day and I was there for a tiny little short period of time, and it was much more for an inspection,” Trump said. “There was no problem during the day. The problem, I saw Leland got whacked pretty good, but that was during the night. And these problems are during the night not during the day.”

“And I go down, I’ve gone down two or three times, all for inspection, and you go there, someday you may need it,” Trump added. “But you go there and I went down, I looked at it, it was during the day, it was not a problem, and I read about it It was like a big thing. There was never a problem, we never had a problem, nobody ever came close to giving us a problem.”

Kilmeade followed up by nailing the claim down, asking “So you’re telling me, Mr. President, they didn’t say to you you have to go downstairs, my responsibility is your welfare? They didn’t limit you at all in the house?”

“Nope, they didn’t tell me that at all,” Trump said, then claimed “But they said it would be a good time to go down, take a look because maybe sometime you’re going to need it.”

“And I’ve been down, that would be number two, two and a half sort of because I’ve done different things, but two and a half, but I looked, I was down for a very very short period of time, very very short period of time, I can’t tell you who went with me, but a whole group of people went with me as a inspecting factor, I was back up, and Brian it was during the day, it wasn’t during the night, I think they reported during the night,” Trump added.

Watch the clip above via Fox News Radio.

