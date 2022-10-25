Alaska GOP Censures Mitch McConnell For Supporting Incumbent GOP Senator Over Trump-Backed Candidate

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) received a bizarre censure from the Alaska Republican Party on Monday for supporting the reelection bid of one of his conference members – Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK).

While the censure carries no official weight or consequences for either McConnell or Murkowski, the move sends “a strong signal to conservative voters in the state to vote for Donald Trump-backed candidate Kelly Tshibaka,” notes the Washington Post.

Murkowski, whose father Frank Murkowski also served as a senator and governor in the state, is an institution in Alaska politics, but has come under fire from the right in the state for her vote to impeach then-President Trump over the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump has since targetted both McConnell and Murkowski with insults and threats to their power in D.C.

McConnell has steadfastly supported Murkowski and his Senate Leadership Fund has spent more than $5 million in ads to boost her over Tshibaka.

“Tshibaka, who has also been backed by the Alaska GOP, accused McConnell of lying about her to get more Republicans to vote for Murkowski,” reported the Post, noting the bad blood between the national GOP establishment and the Alaska Republican Party.

“The millions of dollars Mitch McConnell is spending on lies about me could be put to better use in other states where a Republican has a chance to beat a Democrat,” Tshibaka said Monday. “And the Alaska Republican Party has just told him to butt out of our state.”

“Lisa Murkowski cares more about her standing in D.C. social circles than she does about the people in Alaska she’s supposed to represent,” Tshibaka added, invoking a common barb in Alaska politics.

Murkowski, whose long ties to the state are often a strength for her, riled Republicans by publicly supporting Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola (D-AK) for reelection to the state’s sole congressional seat.

Peltola is running for reelection against Republican opponents former governor Sarah Palin and Nick Begich. “Mary is a woman whose heart is as grounded in Alaska as anybody you’re going to find,” Murkowski told reporters Friday, adding she would rank her first in Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com