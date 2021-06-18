Ben Shapiro Roundly Mocked for Complaining That No NYC Candidate Said They Would Ban… Crime

By Michael LucianoJun 18th, 2021, 11:09 pm
 

Ben Shapiro

During the New York City Democratic mayoral primary debate on Wednesday, candidates were asked what they would ban if elected. Their responses ranged from sugary drinks to ATVs to corn syrup. (The correct answer is, playing music out loud on the subway.)

Incredibly, no one – including the debate moderators – noticed the very glaring omission from all of the candidates’ responses. But on Friday morning, conservative philosopher Ben Shapiro had a revelation:

Predictably, Shapiro was widely mocked for pointing out – in apparent earnestness – that none of the candidates said they would ban crime, which by definition, is banned.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: