Ben Shapiro Roundly Mocked for Complaining That No NYC Candidate Said They Would Ban… Crime

During the New York City Democratic mayoral primary debate on Wednesday, candidates were asked what they would ban if elected. Their responses ranged from sugary drinks to ATVs to corn syrup. (The correct answer is, playing music out loud on the subway.)

Incredibly, no one – including the debate moderators – noticed the very glaring omission from all of the candidates’ responses. But on Friday morning, conservative philosopher Ben Shapiro had a revelation:

Notably, nobody said crime https://t.co/9ihSrJwWy6 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 18, 2021

Predictably, Shapiro was widely mocked for pointing out – in apparent earnestness – that none of the candidates said they would ban crime, which by definition, is banned.

I was pretty positive this ridiculous tweet had to be a photoshopped spoof, but no, it’s there on his timeline. Thank you, Ben Shapiro, for being brave enough to demand we finally start banning crimes. pic.twitter.com/hoerVVQ6H6 — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) June 18, 2021

We should BAN crime?

Shapiro onto something here! — Alastair McAlpine, MD (@AlastairMcA30) June 18, 2021

Ben Shapiro doesn’t see the point of banning junk food, because when you’re the size of an eight-year-old boy, you can pretty much eat whatever you want. pic.twitter.com/yaXpAryGgm — Rick G. Rosner (@dumbassgenius) June 18, 2021

Fun drinking game: Read the Ben Shapiro trend and try to guess if the screenshots are real or not. Drink when wrong. Protip: if you say “nobody when say that” upon reading it, he did. — Beau of The Fifth Column (@BeauTFC) June 18, 2021

Because crime, by definition, is already banned. You know this, right? https://t.co/mHT1TNWpvN — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) June 18, 2021

Ben Shapiro out here doing all the important thinking https://t.co/v9ziNIUgVw — Tara Dublin Is Vaccinated AF (@taradublinrocks) June 18, 2021

There’s some stiff competition, but Ben Shapiro might be the dumbest person to ever graduate from Harvard. — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) June 18, 2021

intellectual gladiator shit https://t.co/AOnUvy6djD — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) June 18, 2021

I agree with Ben. We should make crimes against the law https://t.co/ZrVijOyriI — chaps (@UncleChaps) June 19, 2021

Who‘s gonna tell him https://t.co/R2ukGJQBVt — Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) June 18, 2021

Notably, crime is already illegal. This intellectual powerhouse continues to impress. https://t.co/ha1Hv8ubMO — Nima Shirazi (@WideAsleepNima) June 18, 2021

Yes, famously, the problem with crime is that it is not illegal. https://t.co/f9tr32ouS3 — Mx. D. E. Anderson (@diannaeanderson) June 18, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com