Ben Shapiro Says Great Replacement Theory Isn’t Mainstream Conservatism, It Belongs to the ‘Wokeist Left’ and ‘White Supremacist Right’

Ben Shapiro dismissed criticism from liberals regarding the Buffalo shooting that left 10 people dead over the weekend, specifically regarding the alleged gunman’s support for replacement theory and whether that fit within mainstream conservatism.

The alleged gunman in the Buffalo, New York mass shooting shared a manifesto that suggested he shared ideological ties to the theory and could have been motivated by it.

On Monday’s episode of The Ben Shapiro Show, Shapiro said, “Now what the Left is trying to do is broaden out the term ‘Great Replacement Theory’ to include any sort of normal concerns about illegal immigration, any suggestions that demographic voting patterns make a difference, which of course everybody both Left and Right knows that they do.”

“I mean, the Left has been claiming for literally as long as I’ve been alive, the changing demographic patterns in the United States were going to shift the politics of the country in a progressive direction,” he continued. “So if you wanna talk about ‘The Great Replacement Theory’ and what this person actually thought, you have to actually read the manifesto and you actually have to know what ‘The Great Replacement Theory’ is.”

“‘The Great Replacement Theory’ is the theory that essentially there is a, there are a bunch of Jewish elites and this coterie of Jewish elites wish to pervert wishes, to pervert the racial stock of a country like the United States, a predominantly White country in order to weaken the country from within,” Shapiro explained. “It is not concerned about illegal immigration. It is not concerned about cultural assimilation. ‘The Great Replacement Theory’ is the idea that there can never be cultural assimilation. ‘The Great Replacement Theory’ is the idea that — race is destiny.”

He added, “In fact, the racial essentialism of ‘The Great Replacement Theory’ looks a lot more like wokeism than it does like mainstream conservatism or mainstream liberalism. Neither of the two major democratic parties is a believer that simply because you are of a particular race, this means that you are inherently genetically designed in order to vote a particular way. That is relegated to the wokeist Left and it’s relegated to the white supremacist Right.”

“Basic concerns over illegal immigration and how that trips voting patterns, that is not ‘The Great Replacement Theory.’ Concerns about whether new immigrants in the United States are going to assimilate to the American wave. That’s not ‘The Great Replacement Theory,'” Shapiro said.

He concluded, “So what the left is trying to do is take the classical Great Replacement Theory, a neo-Nazi white supremacist theory, and then conflate that with all these other normal concerns. And then say, if you have those concerns, you are part of the movement that led to this mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.”

Listen via The Ben Shapiro Show.

