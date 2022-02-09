Biden’s Approval Rating in RealClearPolitics Poll Falls Below 40 Percent for First Time

President Joe Biden’s approval rating in the RealClearPolitics poll dropped below 40 percent for the first time.

The RCP Average – which includes the Economist/YouGov, Rasmussen Reports, Politico/Morning Consult, IBD/TIPP, Reuters/Ipsos, Monmouth, Insider Advantage and Harvard-Harris polls – shows Biden with a 39.8 percent approval rating and a 54.4 percent disapproval rating.

The last time Biden’s approval rating was above 40 percent was on Monday at 40.3 percent. In most other polls, Biden’s approval rating is above 40 percent.

When it comes to the economy, the approval rating in the RCP Average is also below 40 percent at 38.3 percent along with a 56.3 percent disapproval rating. On foreign policy, the RCP Average shows Biden’s approval rating at 37.2 percent and disapproval rating at 53 percent. When it comes to immigration, Biden’s approval rating in the RCP Average is 33.3 percent, while his disapproval rating is 56 percent. On the coronavirus, Biden’s approval rating in the RCP Average is 43.6 percent, while his disapproval rating is 52 percent.

When it comes to the direction of the country, the RCP Average shows 27.6 percent who believe it is going in the wrong direction, while 65.1 percent believe it is going in the right direction.

Biden has come under fire on numerous fronts from the coronavirus to the economy to foreign policy.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com