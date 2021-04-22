Conservative commentator Bill Bennett spoke about DC statehood on Special Report with Bret Baier and complimented the Democrats’ “offense.”

“As a former Democrat a long time ago, almost way back, I got to say I have got to give it to my party, my old party, they know what offense is. They know what it means to go on offense. They are pushing, pushing, pushing on a number of fronts.” Bennett switched from Democrat to Republican in 1986.

The House voted to approve Washington, DC’s statehood Thursday on a party-line vote. The bill now heads to the Senate where Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) has not yet joined his colleagues in cosponsoring the bill.

Bennett belayed conservatives’ fears about DC becoming the 51st state by saying it won’t pass in the Senate and likely would need a Constitutional amendment. He said Democrats are just trying to pass it to “flood the zone” and get a portion of their agenda passed.

Although critical of the plan, Bennett did not slam the Democrats for what he sees as a power grab. “They are looking at those 2022 midterms and they are not looking great for that so they are trying to get done what they can.”

He praised the move saying, “I admire them for that, I just don’t agree with what they are doing.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

