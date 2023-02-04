China Maintains Montana ‘Spy’ Balloon Was Mistake As Second Found In Latin America: ‘The Facts Are Very Clear’

China maintained their claim that the balloon device hovering over Montana is there by mistake after a second device reportedly from Beijing was found in Latin American airspace.

In Saturday statements, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson for the People’s Republic of China claimed the balloon is a meteorological device and blasted the media for hyping up the event and apparently smearing China. U.S. officials, however, have also cast doubt on China’s claims about the balloon being a civilian device.

“This is entirely an unexpected situation caused by force majeure and the facts are very clear. China always acts in strict accordance with international law and respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries. We have no intention to violate and has never violated the territory or airspace of any sovereign country,” the spokesperson said, according to Fox News.

Politicians and the media are the ones hyping up the incident, the government claimed.

“Some politicians and media in the US have hyped it up to attack and smear China. The Chinese side is firmly opposed to that,” they said.

China sticking up its challenged-narrative came amidst reports of a potential second balloon from Beijing, this time in Latin American airspace.

Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder announced on Friday that the second balloon is being assessed to confirm whether it is “another Chinese surveillance balloon.”

Defense Department officials have resisted calls to shoot down the balloon in Montana, citing concerns about the risk falling debris could cause.

“In terms of the size, I’m not able to get into the specifics other than to say that it is big enough that, again, in reviewing our approach, we do recognize that any potential debris field would be significant and potentially cause civilian injuries or deaths or significant property damage,” Ryder told the press this week.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled a planned trip to China amid concerns about the Montana balloon.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com