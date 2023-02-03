The Chinese Spy Balloon Might Be Plotting Our Demise But At Least We Have Memes
Happy Friday, dear readers. Just in case you aren’t watching hours and hours of cable news like your friendly neighborhood Mediaite contributing editor is required to do for this job (I’m fine, it’s fine, really, everything is fine), there is a Chinese spy balloon floating over American airspace and people understandably have some strong opinions and, umm, interesting theories about it.
To be clear, it’s…not great, to put it mildly, that the Chinese communists have a surveillance balloon flying high above the United States, gathering who knows what sort of information and data, and there has even been speculation that the balloon could be weaponized in some way.
So, while we wait to see what exactly this balloon is going to do and if or how the U.S. military might manage to blast it out of the sky (it’s reportedly floating along at an altitude of roughly 60,000 feet and has been assessed as posing a risk to people and property on the ground if shot down), the internet is doing what the internet does best: making memes about our potential impending doom.
But first, a proper soundtrack: here is the original (and far superior) German version of Nena’s 1983 hit “99 Luftballons,” if you’d like to listen while you scroll through the assorted musings of various online humorists.
Anyway, here is a sampling of tweets and memes we found amusing and hope you will too.
