The Chinese Spy Balloon Might Be Plotting Our Demise But At Least We Have Memes

Happy Friday, dear readers. Just in case you aren’t watching hours and hours of cable news like your friendly neighborhood Mediaite contributing editor is required to do for this job (I’m fine, it’s fine, really, everything is fine), there is a Chinese spy balloon floating over American airspace and people understandably have some strong opinions and, umm, interesting theories about it.

To be clear, it’s…not great, to put it mildly, that the Chinese communists have a surveillance balloon flying high above the United States, gathering who knows what sort of information and data, and there has even been speculation that the balloon could be weaponized in some way.

So, while we wait to see what exactly this balloon is going to do and if or how the U.S. military might manage to blast it out of the sky (it’s reportedly floating along at an altitude of roughly 60,000 feet and has been assessed as posing a risk to people and property on the ground if shot down), the internet is doing what the internet does best: making memes about our potential impending doom.

But first, a proper soundtrack: here is the original (and far superior) German version of Nena’s 1983 hit “99 Luftballons,” if you’d like to listen while you scroll through the assorted musings of various online humorists.

appropriate for today…the far superior original German version (but with English subtitles)#99Luftballons #SpyBalloon https://t.co/OQAq4yCLYk — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) February 3, 2023

Anyway, here is a sampling of tweets and memes we found amusing and hope you will too.

CAPTURE THE SPY BALLOON AND MAKE IT THE TRIBUTE IN THE MACY'S DAY PARADE — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomas) February 3, 2023

US State Department releases high resolution image of "spy" balloon basket. Officials now believe the balloon could be heading towards Liberal, Kansas. #spyballoon pic.twitter.com/xvWYgCWoUT — Warren Faidley (@Stormchaser) February 3, 2023

Honestly, just send the Red Bull space jump guy up there with a Marine KA-BAR. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) February 3, 2023

China says that actually the professor in the balloon was just trying to win a bet about how fast he could circle the globe. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) February 3, 2023

BEIJING (AP) — China says balloon seen over US airspace is "civilian airship" used for research that blew off course, expresses regret. pic.twitter.com/Yh4FmTHN1N — Your Friendly Neighborhood Numbersmuncher (@NumbersMuncher) February 3, 2023

Today’s safety brief: Do not shoot at the balloon. It is too high up. You will not hit it. — Task & Purpose (@TaskandPurpose) February 3, 2023

Long-distance recon photo of the crew … headed for Kansas. pic.twitter.com/Ijbo7NR2GE — Jack Kennedy (@35th_potus) February 3, 2023

People are worried about the Chinese spy balloon, but not worried about this??? pic.twitter.com/zPnaYpDX3s — Americana at Brand Memes (@americanamemes) February 3, 2023

Revised: China now says a premiere balloonist par excellence was performing spectacular feats of stratospheric skill never before attempted by civilized man when unfortunate phenomena occurred, so he was simply trying to return his passenger to Kansas. And her little dog, too. https://t.co/zQ72Jm3g69 — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) February 3, 2023

🎶Santos, tellin lies, Twitter's killin' API

China, spy balloon, KYRIE WILL BE TRADED SOON WE DIDN'T START THE FIRE — Alex Lawson (@AlexxLawson) February 3, 2023

Time to send a retaliation balloon to china.#SpyBalloon pic.twitter.com/b8nFKkeDS3 — Lucas Timmons (@lucastimmons) February 3, 2023

Goodnight Moon,

Goodnight Chinese high-altitude spy balloon,

Goodnight stars,

Goodnight air,

Goodnight persistent overhead reconnaissance everywhere. — Pete Kouretsos (@PKouretsos) February 3, 2023

I don't think that Chinese balloon is gonna make it through Missouri in one piece. pic.twitter.com/zt2e9Eanfl — Jasper Logan (@JasperLoganMO) February 3, 2023

where have i seen the chinese spy balloon befor— MOTHER OF GOD pic.twitter.com/nkjXQgwiGl — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) February 3, 2023

It’s not a coincidence everyone full of hot air is going bananas over a balloon. … it’s their direct competitor. — John R. Eakin (@JREakin) February 3, 2023

Now there’s a Russian spy balloon hovering over us. pic.twitter.com/2S6PVK8Xgu — Jay Kuo (@nycjayjay) February 3, 2023

Some people: “Cut the pentagon budget!!” Same people: “Use a giant titanium claw attached to a 5th generation fighter jet to rip the balloon!” Sorry we cut the claw from the budget:( — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) February 3, 2023

Would be a good time for the space laser, @RepMTG — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) February 3, 2023

Since "Chinese Spy Balloon" is trending: In 1945, the crew of USS New York spotted a sphere that they thought might be a Japanese balloon weapon. The captain ordered it shot down but none of the guns could score a hit. Finally, a navigator realized they were attacking Venus. pic.twitter.com/aKwedtrr2G — U.S. Naval Institute (@NavalInstitute) February 3, 2023

Revealing new image of Chinese spy satellite shows impressive tech. pic.twitter.com/efHUOcRn3Y — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) February 3, 2023

